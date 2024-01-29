First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 168,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 189,372 shares.The stock last traded at $51.31 and had previously closed at $51.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after acquiring an additional 749,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after buying an additional 279,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,311,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after buying an additional 277,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,700,087.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after buying an additional 272,014 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,217,000.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

