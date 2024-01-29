First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned 0.15% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,629. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

