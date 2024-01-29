First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CARZ stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $55.38. 1,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $59.58.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2232 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARZ. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $803,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

