First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 116,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 673,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,356. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

See Also

