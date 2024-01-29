Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $222.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $222.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s current price.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $190.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.25 and its 200 day moving average is $184.23. Five Below has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 4,793.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,129,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

