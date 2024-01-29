Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,908,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $177.25 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,477.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

