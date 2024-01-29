Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,216 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,452 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BK opened at $55.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $55.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.35.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

