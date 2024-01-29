Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $442,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Clorox by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 106,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Clorox by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Clorox by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 54,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after buying an additional 30,046 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $144.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.77, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

