Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $3,246,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $75.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average of $70.96. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

