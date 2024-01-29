Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $678,000 Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $297.82 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $319.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.81.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

