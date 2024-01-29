Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $769.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $783.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $703.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.30.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total value of $43,730.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

