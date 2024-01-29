Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 589 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ardent Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 352,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 745.1% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 31,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $42.64 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,856 shares of company stock worth $1,712,319. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

