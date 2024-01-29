Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 962 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 118.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,242,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,388,000 after purchasing an additional 673,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after purchasing an additional 388,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 530.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 259,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 218,025 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,726,000 after purchasing an additional 207,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,730,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,227,000 after purchasing an additional 181,766 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $18.50 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $20.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

