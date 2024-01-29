Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Up to $21.34

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.34, but opened at $22.71. Flywire shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 178,233 shares traded.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Flywire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.21.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $179,688.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,182,498. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $179,688.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,182,498. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $89,832.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,107 shares of company stock valued at $506,489. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 457.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 76.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flywire by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

