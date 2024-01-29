FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Position Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 223.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 76.5% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in FMC by 23.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC stock opened at $58.35 on Monday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $133.37. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Vertical Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

