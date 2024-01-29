Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,755 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

CSCO stock opened at $51.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32. The company has a market capitalization of $211.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

