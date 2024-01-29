Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,722,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,361,000 after acquiring an additional 67,782 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,538,000 after buying an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,001,000 after buying an additional 444,018 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $57.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.