Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $607,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.5% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 95,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.8% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $169.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $164.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.89. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

