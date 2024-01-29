Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 3,233 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 2.5% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Lululemon Athletica worth $67,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $478.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $479.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.22. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.