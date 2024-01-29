Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 8,328 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Tractor Supply worth $62,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 841.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 85,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $227.59 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

