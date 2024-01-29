Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,590 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $22,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.31.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $302.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.57. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.19 and a 12-month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.