Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 24,361 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,096,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,361 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $39,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CII. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 158,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 47,553.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CII opened at $19.16 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

