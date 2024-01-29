Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

NASDAQ:USIG opened at $50.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1816 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

