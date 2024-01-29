Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,720 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 1.46% of Digi International worth $14,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 183.7% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 928,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,569,000 after acquiring an additional 601,171 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Digi International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digi International in the third quarter valued at about $6,892,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Digi International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 51,972 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International stock opened at $25.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.84 million, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. Digi International Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.63 million. Digi International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DGII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

