Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Free Report) by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.93% of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ENFR opened at $23.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51. Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

