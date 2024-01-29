Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 48,906 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,642,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327,755 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,250 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.