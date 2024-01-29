Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $611,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.33.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHTR opened at $377.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.96 and its 200-day moving average is $407.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.02 and a 52-week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

