Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 92,500 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Antero Midstream by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 278,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 115,433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 123.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AM

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.