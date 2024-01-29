Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $2.01 Million in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,837,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 3rd quarter worth $2,115,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TJUL opened at $25.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

