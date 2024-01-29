Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,026 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,720. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $87.73 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $143.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day moving average is $84.24.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

