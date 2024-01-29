Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 211 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,361,000 after buying an additional 130,211 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215,908 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $210.24 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $216.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.72. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

