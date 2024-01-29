Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,084 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $107.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.14. The company has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

