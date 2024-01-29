Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 6,161 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 666.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $393.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.90 and its 200 day moving average is $393.62.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

