Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

