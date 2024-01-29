Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect Fortune Brands Innovations to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE FBIN opened at $79.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBIN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

