Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,378 shares during the quarter. Fox Factory accounts for approximately 2.2% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $68,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Fox Factory by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 285,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,265,000 after acquiring an additional 42,619 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,591,000.

FOXF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.16. 11,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,313. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.67. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $331.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.68 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOXF. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

