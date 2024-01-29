Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 718 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Saia by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Saia by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Saia by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.39.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $6.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $456.86. The stock had a trading volume of 82,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,973. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.69 and a twelve month high of $472.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.27.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

