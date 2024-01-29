Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,194 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000. Matador Resources comprises 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,038,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $721,149,000 after buying an additional 366,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,276,271 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,095,000 after buying an additional 158,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.02. The company had a trading volume of 365,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,240. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

