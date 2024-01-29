Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 12,272 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 81.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $306,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 103.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 291,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 148,306 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $133,420,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.87. 242,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,227. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $41.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.