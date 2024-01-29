Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,603,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,837 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 467.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,213,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 999,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,616,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $19,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 513,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,206. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $63.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $153.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $150,129.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $72,767.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,530.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $150,129.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,341 shares of company stock worth $1,458,996. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

