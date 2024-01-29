Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $5,868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $5,868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $34,133.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,321. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

SKX stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.34. The stock had a trading volume of 632,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.39. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $65.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

