Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $997,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in DaVita by 5,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVA. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

DaVita Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DVA traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $107.30. 283,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.01. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $116.97.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

