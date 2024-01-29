Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 48.6% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,069,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,912,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 187.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,216. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.41.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

