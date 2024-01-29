Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,049 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Tapestry makes up about 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TPR stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.20. 1,080,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,159. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPR

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.