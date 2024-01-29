Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. Allegro MicroSystems makes up approximately 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 82,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 562,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Activity

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala purchased 1,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

