Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 26.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,640,000 after buying an additional 342,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.60.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3 %

ELV traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $485.29. 511,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $475.00 and its 200 day moving average is $461.93. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $508.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

