Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,444,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Option Care Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,497,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,603,000 after purchasing an additional 52,404 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at $113,715,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,113,000 after purchasing an additional 179,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of OPCH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 586,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,762. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

