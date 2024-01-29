Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000. State Street makes up about 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of State Street by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in State Street by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE STT traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $74.47. 723,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,040. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
