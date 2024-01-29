Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 12,380 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 183.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ES

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.28. 993,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.05. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $84.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.