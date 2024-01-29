Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 1,574 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.12. 578,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,660. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.87 and its 200 day moving average is $124.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

